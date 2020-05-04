TAX BREAKS FOR THE CARDINALS?

COMMENT: I know every person or organization has a right to benefit from the law as much as legally possible, but why does an organization and owner who has made hundreds of millions over the years need a tax break? People are struggling to put food on the table.
GOOLD: I get where you're coming from, I do, truly, but businesses are designed to make money — sometimes lots of it, and when they aren't it is often the employees that take that hit, that become unemployed, that lose benefits, that lose jobs, that, as you say, cannot put food on the table. I can point to my own industry as an example.
So consider for a moment that those tax breaks are designed to allow for people to keep their jobs. Would you rather the Cardinals keep scouts, coaches, etc., employed and get a tax break, or no tax break and have layoffs, opening jobs that may never again be filled? If you have a better plan — or you are arguing that, say, the DeWitt Family has the funds to pay workers on their personal wealth, and not say the Cardinals business — then let's hear it. State the case.
I'll admit I did not take a lot of econ courses in college, but I have a hard time wrapping my head around how baseball teams are supposed to do all the things beings asked of them by fans ...
• refund ticket money, now.
• pay minor-leaguers, now.
• pay minor-leaguers living wages, now.
• pay all your employees, now.
• pay all the employees of other companies who help with game-day operations, now.
. . . all while the revenue stream that teams bank on — that teams literally set their loans by — has been virtually shut off. The Cubs have a network they just launched. How's that going? The Cardinals have a mortgage-like payment due on the ballpark. Are they going to get relief from their lenders on that debt? I guess anything's possible.
