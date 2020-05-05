TAX CREDITS FOR THE CARDINALS?


Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III (left) and chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Ray Hartmann's Riverfront Times piece that said the Cardinals should be ashamed and publicly shamed for their pursuit of federal tax credits through the CARES Act?

BENFRED: I have a lot of respect for Ray Hartmann. Dogged reporter. Fearless commentator. And I thought he made some good points about whether it's ethical for sports teams to pursue tax-relief programs that were launched in order to help with the coronavirus crisis.

I disagree with some of his points, though. One is small. The Forbes analysis of teams' worth and value has never been proven to be accurate. Forbes doesn't show its numbers. We should just trust them? I have no doubt the Cardinals are valuable as a franchise, but I'm also hesitant to just trust a random formula that attempts to assign it.

The other is bigger. I don't expect the Cardinals to behave like anything other than what they are -- a big, successful business that happens to specialize in baseball. Big, successful businesses tend to be pretty good at making the decisions that make money when there is money to be made, along with decisions that save money when there is money to be saved. And if there is a way to save money AND pair it with keeping people employed, the Cardinals know they are not going to face much backlash from that.

No one here is crying for the Cardinals, but ignoring the impact of the pandemic on the local baseball team would be shortsighted as well. The team has worked to keep employees on without games, to pay minor leaguers without games, etc. It's in the process of sending back money for April games. 

If the program is not meant for the business of sports, those businesses should be exempt from applying.

And, finally, I'm never surprised by the Cardinals operating like a big business. Ever. It's what they are, and what they do. If that is off-putting, and to some it will be, then my suggestion -- in all seriousness -- is to take the business-like approach and not support the team financially.

