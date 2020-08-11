TEAM STL MAKING STAN SWEAT?

QUESTION: Outside of getting an NFL expansion team as a settlement, something that seems unlikely and maybe even impossible, no monetary settlement will ease the pain of the NFL moving the Rams. Is that how this ends? A settlement?
BENFRED: I understand your opinion. I do. I just don't share it, and I hope you can understand mine.
I would rather see St. Louis invest its time, energy and money into sports leagues that did not go along with the plan to not only take away a team, but slander the city in the process, and mislead it into spending millions of dollars in a rigged attempt to change the league's mind.
I love the idea of this lawsuit changing the way the NFL has to treat cities moving forward, and I love the fact that it's making Stan Kroenke and his peers sweat.
Important to remember, too, is that Stan is on the hook for the legal fees of his fellow owners in this lawsuit, per ESPN's reporting on the indemnification agreement that was signed the morning of the vote.
Those costs are piling up.
When the NFL lost its push to steer this toward arbitration -- a final request was ignored by the U.S. Supreme Court -- it became more likely that the NFL could reach a point where it decides to settle, or at least tries to do that.
The vibe around Team STL is that it has little to no interest in settling, but again, these things can change, and the people that would actually be making those decisions are not talking about it. We don't know what the lawyers know, and they don't know what they are going to find out during these depositions. That information, like the discovery that informed the depositions, could change everything.
In short, it's just too early to say one way or the other. I have to think the NFL will be interested in not having this play out in court, live, in 2021. Personally, I think that trial would be pretty fun to cover.
