TEAM TO BEAT IN THE CENTRAL?

QUESTION: With the Cards, Cubs, and Brewers taking a year or two off to reset payroll, the Reds are trying to be relevant again. At least on paper, they appear more talented than the Cards and perhaps equal to the Cubs and Brewers. How do you see it?
BENFRED: I wouldn't characterize the Cubs, Brewers or Cardinals as taking a year off. Not making splash moves during an offseason -- and none of these teams did -- doesn't mean the team you bring back is no good.
The Cardinals are the reigning division champs. The Brewers made a series of lateral moves. The Cubs haven't traded Kris Bryant, at least not yet.
The Reds should be much better. They also finished, what, 16 games back last season? They've got some ground to make up. I see it as a four-team blob, with the Reds now having a foothold in the fight. The Pirates are watching from the bottom of the tank.
One more note on the Reds. Their starting pitching (starter Luis Castillo shown above) should be stout. An upgraded offense should score runs. My question is the defense. How much can they make up with aggressive shifting to minimize bad defense at second base (Moustakas) and wherever Castellanos plays in the outfield?