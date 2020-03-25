TEAMS TO BEAT IF THE PLAYOFFS BEGIN?

QUESTION: Assuming the NHL season does resume and we have a playoffs, who do you think comes out of each conference? Blues and Avalanche were on a collision course for a playoff series, and the winner of the series would go on to represent the Western Conference and probably win the Cup.
JT: Certainly based on how they were playing recently, you'd have to rate the Blues and Avalanche as the leading contenders. But don't sleep on Vegas. The Golden Knights were hot prior to the "pause" and would have to rank as the top contender in the Pacific.
Saying that, we all know how unpredictable the playoffs are. Nashville could get hot. Minnesota has been playing well, etc. Of course, we all know what the Blues did last season.
