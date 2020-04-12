Live

TEAR DOWN THE DOME?

BattleHawks first game in St. Louis

Joshua Headley (left) greets St. Louis BattleHawks players walking into The Dome at America's Center before the Feb. 23 game. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: How does the XFL's death affect the future of the Dome at America's Center?

GORDO: Due to the pandemic, the convention center expansion is on hold. So who knows how American's Center proceeds. All levels of government will bleed red ink for years, so the convention center could end up in retrenchment mode.

Follow-up: Without the XFL as a permanent tenant, is it more likely the Dome is just destroyed?

GORDO: That could happen. But renovating the convention center, with the dome demolition included, would be a big undertaking. And what sort of convention business will St. Louis have for the next 10 years? How much money will the city, county and the state have? What will financing look like?

