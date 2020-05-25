TEMPY FOR OZZIE? HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?

QUESTION: It turned out to be a great trade, but what led to Garry Templeton being traded for Ozzie Smith? I know Templeton was disgruntled, but why did the Padres trade a HOF and the best defensive SS ever?
COMMISH: The Padres and Ozzie were having some contract issues -- Smith had a no-trade clause, which he would waive if he got more money -- and the Cardinals felt compelled to move Templeton, after his August eruption at Busch Stadium in 1981. The December trade, at first, involved four other players, with outfielder Sixto Lezcano going to San Diego and righthander Steve Mura coming here.
Two months later, Cardinals general manager/manager Whitey Herzog, after flying to San Diego, convinced Smith and his agent, Ed Gottlieb, to agree to go to St. Louis and the rest of the swap was completed.
