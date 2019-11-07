Tennessee at Kentucky
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Even
Quick Hit: With each passing week Tennessee looks more and more like a competent SEC football program. The dysfunctional mess of a program of September suddenly looks all grown up and capable of beating other competent teams. Kentucky would fall into that category. The Cats were last seen outplaying Missouri in every facet two weeks ago. This won’t be so lopsided, but they’ll make just enough plays to stall the Vols’ momentum.
Matter's Pick: Kentucky 27, Tennessee 24