Kickoff: 8 p.m., ESPN
Line: Alabama by 34½
Quick Hit: Holy Johnny Majors, that’s a lot of points. The Vols actually won a game last week, but Alabama can hang 50 on just about anybody. Two weeks ago this had all the makings of a prime-time Tuscaloosa bloodbath. Maybe now UT can keep it respectable. Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt joked this week about consulting Pulaski Academy’s Kevin Kelley in Little Rock, Ark., the infamous high school coach who never punts, always kicks onside after scores and encourages his receivers to lateral the ball to teammates after a reception. Pruitt was kidding, but what’s the harm in trying? Better yet, why not put Kelly in charge of the Vols for the rest of the season?
Matter's Pick: Alabama 48, Tennessee 17