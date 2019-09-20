Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 14
Quick Hit: Here’s the sobering part about Tennessee’s lousy start: Florida was supposed to be the first expected loss of the Vols’ season. Instead, they flopped against Georgia State and choked against BYU and now sit 1-2 with maybe two games left they’ll be favored to win. The Gators have won 13 of 14 in the series and last year feasted on six Tennessee turnovers. Florida became the latest SEC East team to lose its quarterback last week when Feleipe Franks was lost for the season, but backup Kyle Trask has enough around him to continue the Vols’ season of disarray.
Matter's Pick: Florida 37, Tennessee 20