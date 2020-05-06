TERRIFIC TRIO

QUESTION: A friend and I were arguing about what kind of year Schenn, Schwartz and Perron were having. I think we've both forgotten much of what they've done/haven't done so far. Would you evaluate the 2019-20 performance of this trio?
JT: First off, you're right about needing a refresher on what has transpired this season. Today marks 8 weeks since the last games were played. But it's hard to argue with what any of the three done. With 25 goals, Perron is just 3 goals shy of his career high, set in 2013-14 for Edmonton. His 35 assists are tied for the second-most of his career. And with 60 points, he's just six short of his career-best there. If I had to pick a first-half MVP for the team, it would be Perron. Granted his production has fallen off over the second half of the season. Keep in mind there that he has every reason to be tired, having played into the Stanley Cup final the past two seasons _ with the Blues and prior to that, Vegas. He's also been nicked up over the second half of the season. I thought it was interesting during a videoconference about two weeks ago, he mentioned that he still had some minor injuries he was working through.
As for Schenn, his 25 goals and 33 assists are both second-most in his career, exceeded only by the 28 goals and 42 assists he had in the 2017-18 season, his first year with the Blues. He was pretty hot prior to the shutdown with 5 goals and 5 assists in the nine games prior. You know with Schenn, you're also going to get some sandpaper, some physicality.
Schwartz had 22 goals and 35 assists at the pause, just six points shy of his career high (63), set in 2014-15 with the Blues. He's one of the team's faster skaters and has been at his pesky, feisty best most of the season.
I don't know why you wouldn't give all three high marks.
