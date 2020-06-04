TESTING FOR ALL ATHLETES?

QUESTION: Will all Mizzou athletes go through frequent and college-paid COVID-19 testing during training and the relevant sports season? If so, will Mizzou offer the same extensive and no-cost testing to faculty, staff and the student body?
MATTER: I don't know the frequency of the tests, but Mizzou has made a dramatic shift in plans on testing. For two weeks, MU insisted that only symptomatic athletes or athletes coming from "hot spots" would be tested before they report for voluntary workouts next week. MU believed it was a waste of money to test every athlete with the risk that one could catch the virus a day later and pass it along to teammates. That policy decision came directly from the advice of the school's medical experts.
In recent days, though, MU has completely shifted gears and has decided to test EVERY athlete before workouts begin for their specific team. I was told by a trusted source that this decision came from the top of the university power structure. Those tests are not cheap. This will be a major expense for the athletics department.
Will the university pitch in and help athletics pay for those tests? I'm not sure. If not, MU may need more cuts to its athletics budgets to afford more testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.