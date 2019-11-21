Subscribe for 99¢
No. 5 Georgia visits No. 13 Auburn to highlight SEC slate

Georgia tailback D'Andre Swift makes a long gain against Missouri on Nov. 9. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Line: Georgia by 13

Quick Hit: Georgia has already wrapped up the SEC East but can’t afford to slip in the playoff standings. Meanwhile, Jimbo Fisher, the $75 million coach is headed toward a pricey 7-5 finish. The Aggies have won five of six but the schedule is about to get real at Georgia and at LSU. Maybe this is the year Texas A&M and Texas can finally meet in a bowl game and most everyone outside of the Lone Star State will shrug.

Matter's Pick: Georgia 27, Texas A&M 13