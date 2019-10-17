Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M by 6½
Quick Hit: By the fourth quarter Saturday, Ole Miss was rotating quarterbacks Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee every other play. Here’s a tip for Rebels coach Matt Luke: Stick with Plumlee. He’s faster than any quarterback in the SEC and has enough arm to move the chains, even against these overrated Aggies. If Ole Miss is going to make a bowl game for the first time in four years, this amounts to a must-win.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 27, Ole Miss 24