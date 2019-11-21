Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Baylor by 5½
Quick Hit: Speaking of those underachieving Longhorns: If Missouri fans think they’re disappointed with Barry Odom, they can wipe their tears with some burnt orange schadenfreude. Some thought Tom Herman could have a playoff team in Austin this year, but the Horns are 6-4 with narrow wins over Kansas and Kansas State. The defense is a disaster, even by Big 12 standards. Baylor might not have the more talented roster, but it’s got the better coach in Matt Rhule, who’s 5-1 in games decided by one possession this year, compared to Herman at 3-3.
Matter's Pick: Baylor 38, Texas 33