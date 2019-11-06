QUESTION: Have you ever seen a 3-on-0 to win a game? How crazy was that?
TOM T.: I think I've seen sort of a 3-on-1/2, where one defender is getting back in the play and makes the other team have to at least think on the fly. But this was the rare time where it was so one-sided that the players were actually able to stop and pass the puck around before a defender got there. It kind of reminded me of the Last Puck drill teams do at the end of warmups, where a bunch of guys stand around the crease and try to score on the goalie.
Just think if Markstrom had made a save on that play? That would have left a mark.
Follow-up: Its a good thing Schwartz didn't miss on his shot in OT. He would have never lived it down.
TOM T.: No, though the play was tougher than it looked. Schenn was having a tough time controlling that puck, which was spinning on him. If that puck bounces and the play is shot, all three of them would have been in uncomfortable positions.