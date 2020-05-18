THE 5-ROUND DRAFT: ADVANTAGE, CARDINALS?

QUESTION: Would the 5-round MLB draft be more beneficial to the Cardinals (relative to other teams), as undrafted players can all effectively just pick any team to sign with for the $20K bonus? Would the Cardinals be more effective than other teams in selling their player development system for the players who would still elect to go pro?
GOOLD: I'm skeptical. It seems like this draft is going to favor the teams with the more favorable popularity, geography, and maybe even the holes in their system. The Cardinals are going to be hurt by a few of those elements -- including their location and the depth in their system.
You don't have to look further than the chat to see some of the Cardinals' reputations for cost control and conservatism. How does that trickle into the consideration? Agents will have it in mind. Agents/advisers will also have it mind for how and where the player fits into the organization, the depth at the position, the need for the future, and so on.
One of the strengths of the Cardinals' drafts has been their ability to find talent down ballot, lower in the draft, and then develop it -- because they have the control via the draft. I don't think we could suggest that Matt Carpenter, if he had a choice, would have signed with the Cardinals for a puny bonus, or that Albert Pujols would have, or that Trevor Rosenthal would have been ... But they were all drafted late by the Cardinals and the Cardinals had their rights and that's what happened.
I would welcome a discussion on how this draft plays into the Cardinals' hands. I'm not so sure ...
Photos of recent key draft picks (from left): Third baseman Nolan Gorman, outfielder Dylan Carlson, pitcher Zack Thompson. (Post-Dispatch photos by Laurie Skrivan)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.