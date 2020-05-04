THE ARENADO SITUATION IN A NUTSHELL
THE ARENADO SITUATION IN A NUTSHELL

Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by Rockies teammate German Marquez after hitting a three-run homer last Aug. 22 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: About that 3B in Colorado: the COVID-19 crisis probably has ended any chance of him coming to St Louis, given his cost. The Cards will likely double down on the cheaper youngsters. Would you agree?

GOOLD: I don't, sorry. It's just too big of a leap to come to that conclusion, one way or the other.

You're right that it has gotten more complicated. But I just don't know how to connect these dots any differently: Arenado has all the power. The Cardinals can only have interest. Colorado sets the price.

None of these things lined up because of how complex it was.

