THE ARENADO SITUATION IN A NUTSHELL

COMMENT: About that 3B in Colorado: the COVID-19 crisis probably has ended any chance of him coming to St Louis, given his cost. The Cards will likely double down on the cheaper youngsters. Would you agree?
GOOLD: I don't, sorry. It's just too big of a leap to come to that conclusion, one way or the other.
You're right that it has gotten more complicated. But I just don't know how to connect these dots any differently: Arenado has all the power. The Cardinals can only have interest. Colorado sets the price.
None of these things lined up because of how complex it was.
