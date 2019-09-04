QUESTION: How would you best describe the balancing act the team is now forced to deal with concerning playing time for a core member of the roster in Matt Carpenter?
GOOLD: Win and no one will notice. Win and all will be well. Win and there's no issue at all.
Carpenter seems open to making the most of the playing he gets. The Cardinals still feel that if they can get something from Carpenter closer to his career averages they're a better team. There is time and space and at-bats to give him while also keeping Edman in the lineup, and if they win and they get production throughout the team, then no one will notice because it worked for the team. It won.