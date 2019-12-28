4. THE BATON PASSES

When Pujols left, we wondered who might be the linchpin for the next decade. But we shouldn’t have wondered, really. Molina has been the unequivocal team leader for the past eight years. He is signed for next year and wants to play a couple more, which would run him to 19 seasons if he plays until 2022.
At that point, he would be a Cardinal and only a Cardinal longer than everyone but Musial, who played with the club from 1941-63, with a year off for military service in 1945.
Molina long has been recognized as one of the top defenders ever behind the plate, both in throwing and handling of pitchers. It is his offense which has surprised some, although he paid close attention to Pujols when the latter was here. The righthanded hitter is versatile enough to hit anywhere in the lineup but leadoff and, in fact, has hit in seven spots.
He will pass the 2,000 mark in games started this year and will end the season close to 1,000 career runs batted in. Molina had four of his five .300 seasons in the decade.