QUESTION: Curious as to how Bader, J-Mart, O'Neill, Thomas and Arozarena fit into the OF dynamic next season. Especially with Carlson looming. Does the FO expect to fill Ozuna's stats in the aggregate with the above mentioned? How do you see that playing out if you were to guess?
GOOLD: Aggregate is the fall-back plan. This is how the Cardinals outlined it for me a few weeks ago: They see Fowler and Bader as the incumbents. They need improved performance from both, and they recognize that.
That leaves LF open, and the Cardinals are betting that from their mix of outfielders they can have an .800-.850 OPS emerge -- either from one player or from the group as a whole. It's a big bet considering how soft the offense was this past season. But that's what they're thinking. It worked for them on the pitching front this past season -- from quantity they produced quality, even though they never once paid for certainty.
There is one hitch in their plan. The numbers might favor them if they're trying to take five or six and put them into one spot. It's gets problematic when they try to put four or five into two outfield spots, and expect that great return. That's why an addition from the outside is still in play.