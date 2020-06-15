THE BIG MAC AND DANNY MAC SHOW?

QUESTION: Your thoughts on the McGwire/Sosa "30 for 30" on ESPN? Now that Big Mac is out of coaching I'd like to see him in some form on a few Cardinals game telecasts. I'd think both sides would benefit if Sosa and Cubs could bury the hatchet.
COMMISH: I think McGwire would be a delightful addition to the broadcast booth on occasion.
I enjoyed the documentary as it evoked many memories of that season. That the steroids issue wasn't addressed that much didn't bother me because I wasn't expecting it would be.
McGwire, a Cardinals Hall of Famer, and his old club, get along fine. Sammy and the Cubs have a way to go, although I don't think it would be out of bounds to at least invite him back. They don't have to hire him.
