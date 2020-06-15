THE BIG MAC AND DANNY MAC SHOW?
0 comments

THE BIG MAC AND DANNY MAC SHOW?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
CARDINALS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

Mark McGwire wipes away tears during the 2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame induction on Au. 26, 2017 at Ballpark Village. (Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.)

QUESTION: Your thoughts on the McGwire/Sosa "30 for 30" on ESPN? Now that Big Mac is out of coaching I'd like to see him in some form on a few Cardinals game telecasts. I'd think both sides would benefit if Sosa and Cubs could bury the hatchet.

COMMISH: I think McGwire would be a delightful addition to the broadcast booth on occasion.

I enjoyed the documentary as it evoked many memories of that season. That the steroids issue wasn't addressed that much didn't bother me because I wasn't expecting it would be.

McGwire, a Cardinals Hall of Famer, and his old club, get along fine. Sammy and the Cubs have a way to go, although I don't think it would be out of bounds to at least invite him back. They don't have to hire him.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports