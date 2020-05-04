THE BIGGEST ISSUE FOR BASEBALL
THE BIGGEST ISSUE FOR BASEBALL

Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak walks the fields before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: With all the possible plans to have baseball return, we haven't heard a compelling or appropriate answer to what would happen if a player, coach or staff member were to test positive for COVID-19. What if three players/employees test positive? Is there an appropriate way around this possible (likely?) problem?

GOOLD: Yes, that is the issue. That is one of the biggest issues. That is an issue foremost on baseball's mind that they must solve before they can move forward on any plan. Testing, testing, testing.

Spoke to John Mozeliak this past week, and he brought up this precise scenario and said that the leagues need to have a better answer for this because they cannot put a whole team in quarantine. He said something along the lines of the league shuts down when that happens.

It's a massive hurdle when it comes to getting the game back -- and it's something that every official, everyone making the decisions is talking about and every reporter and fan interested in the decisions should be aware of.

