THE BOOK ON THE CARDINALS LINEUP?

QUESTION: Why do the Cardinals watch so many strikes go right over the middle of the plate? For a team that struggles to thump, those might be the ones to hit?
BENFRED: The Cardinals see such a low percentage of fastballs, it's always a bit surprising to see them pass on them when they do come, and come into the strike zone. The Cards saw the lowest percentage of fastballs last season, and are once again seeing one of the lowest percentages this season, down around 47.6 percent per FanGraphs.
Teams have a book on the Cardinals. Give them the offspeed stuff, the breaking stuff. It seems to work pretty well. Even more reason to punish fastballs when they do come in the zone, even if it's the first pitch. The Cardinals are swinging at first pitches only 25.8 percent of the time. Only four teams swing at first pitches less often.
Seems to be the Cardinals could benefit from an uptick in ambushing. Why not?
