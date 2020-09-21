 Skip to main content
THE BOTTOM LINE ON CARPENTER
Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

Matt Carpenter strikes out to end Game 1 of the Sept. 8 doubleheader against Minnesota. Carpenter is batting .185 with a .298 slugging percentage. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Have the Cardinals played enough games that the organization now knows what they can expect from Matt Carpenter going forward?

COMMISH: They have an idea about Carpenter, and it is not an optimistic one.

He is not a regular player in their minds for next year.

Follow-up: It's clear Carpenter is in the declining years of his career and NOT an everyday player. What has contributed most to it: advancing age, the shift or his approach at the plate?

COMMISH: All of the above, probably. Carpenter surely has grounded into more outs in short right field than anybody in the game because of the more pronounced shifts thrown at him.

He has not really adapted to hitting the ball to the opposite field other than a single Sunday and a good series of games on the previous home stand. And he declines to bunt for a hit.

