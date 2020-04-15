THE BRUINS WIN THE CUP! OR, NOT
THE BRUINS WIN THE CUP! OR, NOT

Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

Colton Parayko skates around TD Garden in Boston with the Stanley Cup after Game 7 last June. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Some reports suggest the Stanley Cup could be awarded to the Bruins because they had the best record when the stoppage occurred. That's the dumbest idea out there. Would any team in hockey want to get the Cup that way, without really earning it?

TOM T.: In the case of a franchise like the Bruins, who have won the Cup before, they'd probably say, "OK, if you want," and it wouldn't matter and they'd go on with their life. If it was a team that hadn't won before, say if this was the Blues team last year, you wouldn't want that to be your first Cup.

Give the Bruins the President's Trophy and leave it at that. You can make a case they've earned that.

