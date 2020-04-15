THE BRUINS WIN THE CUP! OR, NOT

QUESTION: Some reports suggest the Stanley Cup could be awarded to the Bruins because they had the best record when the stoppage occurred. That's the dumbest idea out there. Would any team in hockey want to get the Cup that way, without really earning it?
TOM T.: In the case of a franchise like the Bruins, who have won the Cup before, they'd probably say, "OK, if you want," and it wouldn't matter and they'd go on with their life. If it was a team that hadn't won before, say if this was the Blues team last year, you wouldn't want that to be your first Cup.
Give the Bruins the President's Trophy and leave it at that. You can make a case they've earned that.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!