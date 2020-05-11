THE BUSINESS OF BRINGING BASEBALL BACK

QUESTION: What happened to keeping the teams in the area of their spring training sites, AZ & FL? Now they've got the Cards playing everyone in the NL and AL Central divisions, to try to limit travel as much as possible. But, wouldn't they be traveling more, as opposed to the AZ & FL plan? The big question is the testing, and what happens when a player tests positive.
COMMISH: Teams would be traveling more but, for most of them anyway, they would be able to play half their games at home, where the players would be more comfortable instead of staying in Arizona or Florida or both for three or more months. The Cardinals' travel won't be as bad as those teams in the West and East, where you have clubs from Seattle to Houston or Boston to Miami, respectively.
The longest trip for the Cardinals would be to either Pittsburgh or Minnesota, neither of which is more than a 1½-hour flight.
Yes, a big question is testing and what happens if somebody or somebodies test positive. Those players certainly would be quarantined for 14 days, similar, I guess, to being on the injured list. What would happen to the rest of the team would be an issue.
Many questions and not enough answers. Yet.
