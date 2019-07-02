QUESTION: Blues veteran Alexander Steen took one for the team and played on the fourth line, realizing he helped the team more in a reduced role. What’s the chance the Cardinals will do that with Fowler and Carpenter by putting them on the bench until they can do better at the plate?
BENFRED: I think both Carpenter -- once his back is healthy -- and Fowler would be of the opinion that they need to be at the plate in order to do better at the plate.
Steen accepted his assignment, but he did not ask for it. The Cardinals have shown a pattern of playing the money. Multi-year contracts get the nod. There are examples of that paying off, and of it becoming insanity by repeating the same thing and expecting different results.
But look what is happening on this road trip. Carpenter sat all weekend until going on the IL. And I'm not sure you want Fowler sitting right now. Other than Marcell Ozuna, who is also on the IL, Fowler had the best June OPS (.700) of any player with more than 50 at-bats. Fowler has also been as good, if not better, in CF than Harrison Bader, per the advanced metrics.