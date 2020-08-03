You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE CARDINALS AND THE CORONAVIRUS
0 comments

THE CARDINALS AND THE CORONAVIRUS

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals play second game of opening weekend.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters (32) watches the game from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The game is the second of a shortened 60 game season due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Do you think think that other teams will be afraid to play the Cards for fear of contracting the corona virus?

COMMISH: Once it is determined how many positives the Cardinals have, there may be some reluctance on some players' parts, such as the Cubs' Jon Lester who didn't seem too keen on playing in St. Louis this weekend.

QUESTION: I don't understand (I do, but don't) that players won't be identified. When the next roster is published, those players will not be on it. They were sent home. Isn't it easy to figure out who is infected? Why the big mystery, I know it is legal nonsense.

COMMISH: If anybody turns up on the injured list, not for any specified length of time, you can assume it's COVID related. These are medical privacy rules and not indigenous to baseball. How about that famous "lower-body" injury in hockey?

QUESTION: Can they trace exactly how and where the players/staff got infected so as to prevent such occurrences in the future?

COMMISH: The club has a pretty good idea apparently but won't address it. I'm sure there will be some strong conversations.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports