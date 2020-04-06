THE CARDINALS' EDGE IN A SHORTENED SEASON
THE CARDINALS' EDGE IN A SHORTENED SEASON

Rain shows during Saturday workout at Spring Training

St. Louis Cardinals pitchers Adam Wainwright (50) and Kwang-Hyun Kim (33) throw from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: With the proposal of frequent doubleheaders, there might be a need for 6 starting pitchers to cover innings. Basically a 6-man staff. Is this possible and would the Cardinals have an edge over other NL contenders because of their starting pitching depth?

GOOLD: Absolutely it would give the Cardinals an edge. They would have Mikolas and Kim in the rotation then, and Ponce de Leon set to be a middle reliever or part of the rotation.

Anything that tilts the game toward pitching and pitching depth is going to help the Cardinals ahead of their division rivals.

