THE CARDINALS' EDGE IN A SHORTENED SEASON

QUESTION: With the proposal of frequent doubleheaders, there might be a need for 6 starting pitchers to cover innings. Basically a 6-man staff. Is this possible and would the Cardinals have an edge over other NL contenders because of their starting pitching depth?
GOOLD: Absolutely it would give the Cardinals an edge. They would have Mikolas and Kim in the rotation then, and Ponce de Leon set to be a middle reliever or part of the rotation.
Anything that tilts the game toward pitching and pitching depth is going to help the Cardinals ahead of their division rivals.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.