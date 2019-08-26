QUESTION: Any explanation at all as to why the front office jumped to extend Carpenter when they held a club option on him? What would be the harm in taking the wait-and-see approach, especially with an aging player showing signs of decline.
COMMISH: This is the $64,000 (or $39 million) question. I don't know the answer other than perhaps they wanted Carpenter to have some security so that he might get off to a better start than he did in 2018. He did, but it wasn't much better.
Comment: Josh Donaldson sure would look good at the hot corner right now wouldn't he?
COMMISH: At the time, $23 million for one year seemed excessive. We didn't know of the troubles ahead that were awaiting Carpenter.
Follow-up: Can Carpenter and Jose Martinez both be on the bench? Neither provides any 'D' to be a traditional sub.
COMMISH: Carp doesn't hurt you that much on defense and, in fact, has been playing well in the field lately. I would think he would get a number of late-season and postseason starts.
Martinez will be almost strictly bench now that the club seems committed to Bader in center.