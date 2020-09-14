 Skip to main content
THE CASE FOR BRINGING BACK CARLSON — NOW
THE CASE FOR BRINGING BACK CARLSON — NOW

Indians Cardinals Baseball

Dylan Carlson hits a two-run single in the Aug. 30 game against Cleveland. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What is best at this point purely for the long-range development of Dylan Carlson: to pull him back out of the frying pan into the fire this month, or to call it a season for him to digest and build from?

COMMISH: If nothing else, Carlson can help defensively or as a pinch runner. He is better than some of the players who are here and he might help the club win a big game, either in the regular season or the playoffs. He doesn't have to win it by himself.

I bring him back. Development can come next spring.

