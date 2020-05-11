THE CASE FOR CURT FLOOD IN COOPERSTOWN

QUESTION: Do you think Curt Flood deserves to be in the HOF? His importance to baseball and to the rights of current players is significant.
COMMISH: Curt Flood’s credentials for being a Baseball Hall of Famer have been discussed many times in special committees established by the Hall. If his career is reviewed purely on his playing merits, he probably falls a bit short with a .293 career batting average with three All-Star Games on his resume. But he did win seven Gold Gloves.
He also was traded to Philadelphia after the 1969 season but didn’t want to go, except that he had little or no leverage, according to baseball law. So he didn't go. Eventually, with the considerable help of players’ association chieftain Marvin Miller, Flood sued Major League Baseball, his case finally reaching the Supreme Court in 1972. The justices ruled against him by a 5-3 count but his fight against baseball’s antiquated reserve clause led to changes in the game’s rules that several years later resulted in free agency. Flood didn’t play in 1970 and only briefly in 1971 with Washington in 1971 before retiring at the age of 33.
The fact that Miller has been named to the Hall of Fame might help Flood’s cause now, although Flood’s era for consideration won’t come up for a couple of years. But he hasn’t made a veterans’ committee final ballot for a while.
