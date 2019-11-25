QUESTION: It's understandable that people are high on Wong: His best overall season. Better average, better baserunning, Gold Glove. But, is that kind of season worth keeping (because it wasn't elite production) or is now the time to capitalize and trade him? At least the money saved could bring help somewhere else in the lineup. Plus, Edman fits in nicely as a cheaper replacement who produced well, if not better.
GOOLD: #KeepWong.
There isn't a return he would bring that would be worth trading an elite defensive second baseman who might be a top-order hitter for the team with plus speed, improving OBP, and maybe even, you know, score 90 runs or so ahead of the middle of the order. I understand getting "creative" to help the Cardinals, but trading the best all-around player from the previous season does not seem like it would help. That's just me.