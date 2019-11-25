Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong gestures to the bench after he doubled driving in what would be the winning runs in the top of the ninth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: It's understandable that people are high on Wong: His best overall season. Better average, better baserunning, Gold Glove. But, is that kind of season worth keeping (because it wasn't elite production) or is now the time to capitalize and trade him? At least the money saved could bring help somewhere else in the lineup. Plus, Edman fits in nicely as a cheaper replacement who produced well, if not better.

GOOLD: #KeepWong.

There isn't a return he would bring that would be worth trading an elite defensive second baseman who might be a top-order hitter for the team with plus speed, improving OBP, and maybe even, you know, score 90 runs or so ahead of the middle of the order. I understand getting "creative" to help the Cardinals, but trading the best all-around player from the previous season does not seem like it would help. That's just me.