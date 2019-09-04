QUESTION: The top two free agents this offseason are Cole and Rendon. Should the Cardinals pursue the hitter or the pitcher? They could use another hitter, but adding Cole would make it a scary rotation to face.
GOOLD: This is going to be difficult for me to type given my fondness for third basemen and my appreciation for Rendon's game and the fact that I know there are some in baseball, even some close to Rendon, that are going to push the Cardinals as a good fit for him ... but I have to believe it's Cole.
A starter like him, united with the others the Cardinals have, would radically upgrade this team in a way that they haven't had the chance to do since they didn't chase Scherzer and didn't get a yes from Price. Cole is the mulligan.
I know the Cardinals will enter any talks about him with trepidation and the view right now is that he's going to zoom well beyond their comfort zone when it comes to pitcher contracts. So, it could be another Scherzer situation.