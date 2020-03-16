THE CECIL CHRONICLES (CONTINUED)
0 comments

THE CECIL CHRONICLES (CONTINUED)

  • 0
Spread facts. Not fear. Subscribe: $3/3 months
Hummel / Cecil

Cardinals relief pitcher Brett Cecil. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Speaking of hamstrings, any update on Cecil's condition?

GOOLD: Saw him play catch with Miles Mikolas today. Moving around deliberately. He had a significant setback. But he'll be ready for opening day -- whenever that is.

Follow-up: Does this hiatus help save Cecil's season, if not career, by giving him time to heal, or was he headed for a DFA anyway?

GOOLD: He was not headed for a DFA. He was headed for a rehab assignment to start the season once he recovered from a significant hamstring tear.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports