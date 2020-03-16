THE CECIL CHRONICLES (CONTINUED)

QUESTION: Speaking of hamstrings, any update on Cecil's condition?
GOOLD: Saw him play catch with Miles Mikolas today. Moving around deliberately. He had a significant setback. But he'll be ready for opening day -- whenever that is.
Follow-up: Does this hiatus help save Cecil's season, if not career, by giving him time to heal, or was he headed for a DFA anyway?
GOOLD: He was not headed for a DFA. He was headed for a rehab assignment to start the season once he recovered from a significant hamstring tear.