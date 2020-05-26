THE COLOR OF SOCCER IN ST. LOUIS?
0 comments

THE COLOR OF SOCCER IN ST. LOUIS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
MLS 25th Season

MLS4TheLou ownership group leader Carolyn Kindle Betz. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Do you have a sense of when the MLS4TheLou group might announce its team name and team colors?

BENFRED:  St. Louis won't announce its team name and colors before Charlotte announces its team name and colors, because the Charlotte expansion team is going to start play in 2021, a year ahead of STL's start in 2022.

The league will space out the announcements a bit, so after Charlotte goes, STL will be on the clock.

The name and colors have been decided. I don't know them yet. There has also been traction made on a key hire on the MLS4TheLou soccer operations side. Expect more on that soon as well.

Follow-up: Has MLS commissioner Don Garber got some kind of spat going with the media? What's up there?

BENFRED: There's a leak in the commissioner's office, it seems. Garber has been getting frustrated by the stories that are appearing in The Athletic. He sent out a memo warning people to stop leaking info, and someone leaked that memo.

Bad look for The Soccer Don.

There's a reason the MLS4TheLou group has kept its team name and color scheme under a tight lid. Garber knows, but few others.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports