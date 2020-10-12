THE COST OF KEEPING YADI?

QUESTION: Would it be possible to get Yadi for 5 million per year for two years? What if they attached a personal-services contract like Pujols has? Could they offer Yadi a Bobby Bonilla type contract? I can't see $25 million for two years happening but I would hate to see him play anywhere else.
COMMISH: That $25 million for two years might not be happening. There might be a one-year deal, plus a workable option year. I would have to think Molina would get more than $5 million a year, though, somewhere, if not from the Cardinals. Not many around here want to see him play somewhere else.
