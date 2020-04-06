THE DELAY: WHO DOES IT HURT? WHO DOES IT HELP?

QUESTION: Which Cardinals do you think this postponement will hurt the most? Who benefits from the delay (i.e. health, timing, etc.)?
GOOLD: We don't know who it will hurt the most, honestly. Carlos Martinez was in a good place as a starter and pitching well -- can he stay there, can he maintain the regimen and discipline that defined him during spring training? Hard to know.
Paul DeJong had his swing and wanted to keep it right there. What's that look like without facing live pitching for weeks at a time here.
Miles Mikolas and Andrew Miller will be helped the most, because they can get healthy and get right. Brett Cecil has left his throwing program to attend to a personal matter, so we're not clear on where that leaves him at the moment. He has time to build back up.
Jordan Hicks (above) continues to make progress on his throwing program, and at the current rate he won't miss any of the 2020 season. Of course, there may not be minor-league games for his rehab assignment ...
