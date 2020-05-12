THE DH ANSWER FOR THE CARDINALS
THE DH ANSWER FOR THE CARDINALS

Giants Cardinals Baseball

In 271 at-bats during two seasons with the Cardinals, Tyler O'Neill has hit 14 homers — and struck out 110 times. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: If the designated hitter is here to stay, then the Cardinals should be in the market for a DH-type, shouldn't they? Rangel Ravelo doesn't seem to fit the mold. Would finding such a player be part of the Card's plans moving forward?

BENFRED: Yasiel Puig, come on down? Kidding. I don't see that happening, and he would be the best available.

The DH answer is pretty easy. It's Tyler O'Neill. I like Lane Thomas in the field better anyway.

If Matt Carpenter hits, he could be the DH and Tommy Edman could get more reps at third.

Ravelo could get some at-bats there, but I don't necessarily see him being the only DH used, or even the one used most often.

