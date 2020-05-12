THE DH ANSWER FOR THE CARDINALS

QUESTION: If the designated hitter is here to stay, then the Cardinals should be in the market for a DH-type, shouldn't they? Rangel Ravelo doesn't seem to fit the mold. Would finding such a player be part of the Card's plans moving forward?
BENFRED: Yasiel Puig, come on down? Kidding. I don't see that happening, and he would be the best available.
The DH answer is pretty easy. It's Tyler O'Neill. I like Lane Thomas in the field better anyway.
If Matt Carpenter hits, he could be the DH and Tommy Edman could get more reps at third.
Ravelo could get some at-bats there, but I don't necessarily see him being the only DH used, or even the one used most often.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.