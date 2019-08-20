QUESTION: Dylan Carlson already wrecking AAA. Odds hes starting in the big club's outfield to start 2020?
GOOLD: Getting higher with each passing day. Carlson is in play for 2020. I cannot stress this enough. And he could be in play at all three positions in the outfield.
Follow-up: Will Carlson be on the Cardinals Opening Day roster next year? And also, ETA on Nolan Gorman?
GOOLD: Carlson will be given that chance, pending other moves this winter. The Cardinals would like to open spring training with a competition in the outfield that Carlson will have a chance to win. That could be in center field, keep in mind.
Gorman is about 18 months behind that.