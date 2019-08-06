QUESTION: Where do you see Gerrit Cole’s contract landing, based on recent lackluster offseasons for the free-agent market? Closer to Darvish or Scherzer contract?
BENFRED: Oh, who knows. I know Cardinals fans want him, but I can't imagine the Cardinals winning that free agency. All signs point toward an expensive and long commitment.
If Trevor Bauer follows through with his pledge to accept only one-year deals, that could test the Cardinals' theory that they are not afraid to spend money on short-term deals, right?
With Cole, I think you have to factor in that the Astros seem to have figured out how to handle/coach/mold pitching better than anyone else at the moment.
At some point, tip your cap. But don't pay a guy for Astros pitching results and then expect him to match them not with the Astros.