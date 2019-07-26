BENFRED'S TAKE: The 29-year-old lefty (5-7, 3.66 ERA) has one of baseball's most impressive pedigrees. His 2.11 career postseason ERA is special. His edge could sharpen all Cardinals. But beware confusing the present for the past. Also note the Giants’ improving situation. MadBum has not been an All-Star since 2016. He’s at 125-plus innings this season, and he has not pitched more than 130 since 2016. His expiring contract makes him an intriguing rental option — if he agrees to work around his no-trade clause.
Yes, Bumgarner is pitching great as of late. The Giants are also playing great. In fact, there is chatter they will be buyers instead of sellers as they try to make something special out of manager Bruce Bochy’s final season before retirement. It’s hard to imagine Bumgarner on the move now.