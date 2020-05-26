THE HERNANDEZ OVERSIGHT

QUESTION: Your thoughts on Keith Hernandez not getting into the Cards Hall of Fame? Should character issues matter when honoring a ballplayer?
BENFRED: I think Keith Hernandez should be in the Cardinals Hall of Fame. I think it's embarrassing that a fan base that prides itself in being so knowledgeable in baseball has not corrected that wrong.
The Cardinals Hall of Fame does not have a character-issue clause.
Mark McGwire is in it. The drugs he used helped him in baseball a lot more than the drugs Hernandez used.
That said, it's not my battle to fight. I'm not on the committee that helps pick the candidates, and after that point the vote is up to the fans. Those who vote have strong, negative feelings toward Hernandez. I would encourage those who see his impact differently to vote differently, because he won't get in without that kind of movement.
Follow-up: Maybe more fans would be in favor of Keith Hernandez making the Cardinals Hall of Fame if they read his book. He goes on and on about his love for the team dating back to his father teaching him about the Redbirds.
BENFRED: Few former Cardinals have been as outspoken about their love for the Cardinals as Hernandez.
He raves about them on broadcasts. You mentioned the book. At a writers' dinner a couple years ago, he sent in a video to congratulate a winner. He would have attended, but recently had a surgery.
I'm not sure what else he could do at this point. Certain people won't be swayed. They're going to have to be outnumbered for him to get in.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.