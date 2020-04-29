THE HIGH COST OF NOT FINISHING THE SEASON

QUESTION: That the NHL is still trying to find a way to play out the rest of the regular season makes the league look either irrationally optimistic or clueless about how they plan to proceed. Do you think this is just pie-in-the-sky thinking from Bettman or is the NHL really determined to finish its regular season playing in empty arenas just so there's no ambiguity about whether the Islanders or the Blue Jackets really belong in the playoffs?
TOM T.: If the NHL doesn't finish the season, the losses in revenue could be $500 million at the low end. That's a lot of money, and a lot of reason to wait. The league doesn't gain anything by canceling now, so why do it? As long as there is a chance, they have to ride it out. The NHL playoffs being what they are, any team with a chance to be in will want to be in. Even if there is no ticket revenue, there are reasons for teams to chase the Cup: merchandise sales, season-ticket sales, single-game ticket sales, stuff down the road. Ad rates on broadcasts could be higher. There's all sorts of things. The Detroit Red Wings may not complain about missing the playoffs, but any team that is a point or two out is going to complain.
How the Senators and Red Wings react is an issue. They may not care much, especially if they're just coming back to play two or three games. But if their safety can be assured, they won't have much choice.
This is how it works in politics, but it also is how it likely works at the NHL office: For any situation, you present the decision-makers with all the options, no matter how extreme. At one end, you could have, who cares, play every game, and at the other end, call the season off or continue the season whenever a vaccine is developed. (I'm not sure which one is more extreme.) And then in the middle are all the other possibilities, which is usually the ones that get chosen. But you have to consider everything, even if you only consider it for a second before throwing it out. Right now, the league is going to try to finish the season because that is what's normal. If that doesn't work, they will move to the other options. And the time to consider them is now, when you have the time to consider them.
As I said earlier, there are reasons to play regular season games for player safety issues. That's another factor in all this.
