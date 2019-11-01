QUESTION: Do you think Alex Pietrangelo's deal will eclipse Roman Josi's with Nashville (8 years, $72.4 million)? I'd rather go shorter on term and more on $$$ for Petro, something like 6 years for $60 million.
GORDO: I do not see Pietrangelo getting more than Josi here. I do not see him getting to $10 million per year here. Is eight years and $68 million the ceiling for the Blues or could the franchise get to an even $70 million while keeping him under $9 million year? Armstrong has covered himself by landing Faulk.
If Pietrangelo chases every last dollar, then Doug is prepared to invest in others. I can't believe Alex would do that, especially after seeing how his buddy David Backes has fared with his move to Boston.