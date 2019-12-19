THE HIGH COST OF RE-SIGNING PETRO

QUESTION: Surely the Blues would like to re-sign Petro, but at what cost? If they do re-sign him, then they have to dump some contracts to get under the cap. Naturally, Allen is a logical choice to move because of his dollars. Bouwmeester and Gunnarsson are both gone after this year. Am I missing anyone?
JT: The Blues currently have $73.7 million committed to their salary cap for 2020-21. Let's assume the cap goes up to $84 million. That would leave them about $10 million to play with. Other than Pietrangelo, the Blues have only 2 other players scheduled for UFA status after this season: Bouwmeester and Brouwer. Perhaps the Blues don't bring Bouwmeester back _ he's still playing well, but he'll be 37 before the regular-season opener in 2020-21.
Gunnarsson is on a two-year deal that will pay him a modest $1.75 million next year.. In 2020-21, Steen and Bozak will be on the last year of deals that pay them $5.75 million and $5 million respectively. Armstrong has never used the buyout provision in St. Louis _ does he make an exception here? Do either of them have much trade value? Steen turns 36 in March, Bozak turns 34 in March.
The Blues also have these players scheduled for restricted free agency after this season: Blais, de la Rose, Dunn, MacEachern, Mikkola. All but Dunn among that group is arbitration eligible.