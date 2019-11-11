QUESTION: Could Lindor be a trade target for the Cardinals? Assuming Carpenter would not be a part of that trade package, what position does he play? Also does a young outfielder (Bader or O'Neill) along with Gorman get that deal done?
GOOLD: Francisco Lindor, if acquired, would play shortstop. He's really good at that position. The Cardinals and many other teams would engage in conversations with Cleveland -- and some may have already -- about Lindor and Kluber and others. The Cardinals and Cleveland's front office are overdue for their annual trade, after all.
That said, the price is going to be bonkers. And you're not coming close with the names you mentioned. Think Hudson, think Carlson, think Gorman, and then think additional prospect. You're not getting two years of Lindor for LESS than the Cardinals got two years of Ozuna. It won't be the same. It will be higher price for the better talent.