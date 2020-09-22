THE HIGH PRICE FOR PETRO . . .

QUESTION: If the Blues offer captain and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo eight years at $8 million per year, is he going to even find a better deal than that on the free-agent market?
BENFRED: Good question. That might be why the Blues are OK with him exploring the market, and things seem to be headed that way. It could be a reality check. If the Blues offered eight-per-eight, and the captain moves on for bigger, better elsewhere, Armstrong should not be knocked for not bringing Pietrangelo back.
There could be better ways to spend those resources than stretching beyond what is a competitive offer in a pandemic-challenged season. Armstrong thinks the championship window is open, and he wants to keep it that way for the time being. If Pietrangelo and the Blues can't figure out a solution, I imagine Army pivots and spends on scoring. He will push the cap. He always does.
With a Cup ring on his finger and the Ryan O'Reilly robbery still fresh in fans' mind, the GM has, for the most part, the trust of the fans. It's Pietrangelo, not Army, who is voicing his frustration about negotiations when he still has a week-plus of negotiating room with the Blues before any other teams can get involved.
Armstrong likes to keep things under wraps until a deal is done or not. Pietrangelo is not playing by those rules. I doubt that's helping the situation much.
