THE HOCKEY FAN IN JT

QUESTION: How big of a fan of the NHL were you when you were covering the NFL?
JT: To be honest, I probably couldn't have named 50 NHL players (outside of the Blues) when I took over the beat three years ago. I'd watch parts of the occasional Blues game on TV or listen on the radio while in the car. Watch some of the playoffs, both Blues and non-Blues. But when you're covering a beat, it's all-encompassing -- you have tunnel vision.
And so now, I'm immersed in hockey, and it's having a similar effect on my NFL knowledge. I remember at last year's NFL draft, I was in the Enterprise Center press box before a Blues playoff game and they had the draft on TV behind us. Well, after the first couple of picks, I'm thinking "Who the heck is that guy, etc." This from a guy who covered about 25 drafts and NFL combines over the years.
I should also add that I was a teenager when the Blues arrived in St. Louis. We were all so into it in south city. Playing street hockey. Going to games.. Watching on TV. They took the city by storm.
Follow-up: Have you found it ironic that you went from covering the nation’s most popular sport to the least popular major league?
JT: Not really. And the interest level here in St. Louis in the Blues is rabid. I've found it more ironic, if that's the right word here, to have covered St. Louis' only NFL champion as the Post-Dispatch beat writer and then covering St. Louis' only NHL champion 20 years later with the Blues.
